SEOUL, March 22 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 22.



Korean-language dailies

-- Yoon depicts criticism of S. Korea-Japan summit outcome as anti-Japanese forces seeking political gains (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Yoon says S. Korea-Japan ties should be win-win relations, not zero-sum ones, urging need to leave past behind (Kookmin Daily)

-- 80 pct of S. Koreans in their 20-30s say retirement age should be extended or abolished (Donga Ilbo)

-- Yoon says normalization of S. Korea-Japan ties will be big boon to S. Koreans, companies (Seoul Shinmun)

-- U.S. Chips Act incentives to limit expansion of semiconductor manufacturing capacity in China by 5 pct (Segye Times)

-- Semiconductor-related 'China risk' eased for Samsung, SK hynix (Chosun Ilbo)

-- To appeal to public, Yoon says S. Korea-Japan relations should move beyond past in 23-minute speech (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Yoon regards criticism of 'humiliating diplomacy' with Japan as 'political offensive' (Hankyoreh)

-- Yoon says S. Korea-Japan relations should move forward beyond past (Hankook Ilbo)

-- U.S. Chips Act subsides to allow Samsung, SK hynix to expand chipmaking capacity in China within limit of 5 pct (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- U.S. Chips Act effectively bans investment by Samsung Electronics in chipmaking factories in China (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- Apple Pay arrives in Korea with beta test performance (Korea JoongAng Daily)

-- Sanctions target N. Korean satellites (Korea Herald)

-- President Yoon refutes criticism of fence-mending summit with Japan (Korea Times)

(END)