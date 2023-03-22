Lotte to build first Ocado fulfillment center in Busan
SEOUL, March 22 (Yonhap) -- Lotte Shopping Co. said Wednesday that it will begin construction of a fulfillment center later this year in South Korea's southeastern port city of Busan, using technology from Britain's Ocado Group Plc., as part of the retail giant's efforts to strengthen its e-grocery business.
Set to be built by 2025, the 40,000 square-meter facility will use the Ocado Smart Platform, an end-to-end e-grocery delivery solution, to handle the entire process from order acceptance to packing and logistics.
This marks the first fulfillment center collaboration between Lotte Shopping and Ocado Group since they signed their partnership agreement in November.
Lotte Shopping plans to build five additional fulfillment centers across South Korea by 2030 as it aims to achieve an annual sales figure of 5 trillion won in the online grocery delivery service by 2032.
