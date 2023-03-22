Wednesday's weather forecast
All News 09:02 March 22, 2023
SEOUL, March 22 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 24/09 Cloudy 40
Incheon 19/09 Cloudy 40
Suwon 24/07 Sunny 60
Cheongju 24/09 Sunny 60
Daejeon 24/08 Sunny 60
Chuncheon 24/03 Cloudy 30
Gangneung 24/10 Cloudy 30
Jeonju 24/10 Sunny 60
Gwangju 21/13 Sunny 60
Jeju 20/14 Rain 70
Daegu 21/12 Sunny 60
Busan 20/14 Sunny 60
(END)
