Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

All News 09:02 March 22, 2023

SEOUL, March 22 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 24/09 Cloudy 40

Incheon 19/09 Cloudy 40

Suwon 24/07 Sunny 60

Cheongju 24/09 Sunny 60

Daejeon 24/08 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 24/03 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 24/10 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 24/10 Sunny 60

Gwangju 21/13 Sunny 60

Jeju 20/14 Rain 70

Daegu 21/12 Sunny 60

Busan 20/14 Sunny 60

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!