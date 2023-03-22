Go to Contents Go to Navigation

'The Glory' Part 2 tops Netflix's non-English TV show chart for 2nd week

All News 09:42 March 22, 2023

SEOUL, March 22 (Yonhap) -- The Netflix revenge thriller series "The Glory" Part 2 stayed on top of the streamer's weekly viewership chart for the second consecutive week, data showed Wednesday.

Premiered on March 10, the highly anticipated second part was the most-watched non-English TV show on Netflix's top 10 list for the week of March 13-19 with 123.59 million viewing hours.

The tally is about double the viewing hours of Netflix's top English TV show, "You: Season 4," which was watched for 64.06 million hours over the same period.

The Korean show starring Song Hye-kyo shocked viewers with brutal school violence and systemic negligence in the first eight episodes released on Dec. 30 and returned with a tightly knitted revenge plot to unfold villains' tragic endings.

Youtube

https://youtu.be/EgRqGJ-VqB4

This image captured from Netflix shows the Korean revenge thriller "The Glory," which topped the non-English TV show chart in the week of March 13-19, 2023. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

This image captured from Netflix shows the Korean revenge thriller "The Glory," which topped the non-English TV show chart in the week of March 13-19, 2023. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#The Glory #Netflix chart
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!