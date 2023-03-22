British carmaker INEOS to enter S. Korea with Grenadier pickup

SEOUL, March 22 (Yonhap) -- British carmaker INEOS Automotive Ltd. said Wednesday it will launch the Grenadier pickup truck in South Korea later this year after showcasing it to the public at the Seoul Motor Show set to open late this month.

Ahead of the planned launch, INEOS Automotive unveiled its first model, the Grenadier, in Korea for the first time among Asian countries as it sees Korea as a growth market for more diverse recreational vehicles.

The four-wheel-drive Grenadier comes with BMW's B58 3.0-liter gasoline turbocharged engine, an eight-speed automatic transmission from German auto parts maker ZF Friedrichshafen AG, and axles from Carraro Axles, an Italy-based manufacturer of integrated transmission systems, the company said in a statement.

INEOS is building a showroom in Seongsu, eastern Seoul, and it did not provide the prices of the Grenadier for the Korean market.

Chabot Motors imports the INEOS Grenadier pickup for local sales in Korea.

In 1992, British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe established INEOS, now the world's fourth-largest chemical company. INEOS Automotive was founded in 2017 with a goal to build a proper off-road vehicle in the same mold as the original Land Rover Defender, which is no longer in production.



This file photo provided by INEOS Automotive shows its first model Grenadier pickup truck running in an off-road course. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr

(END)