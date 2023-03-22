25 police officers disciplined since 2021 for leaking official secrets
SEOUL, March 22 (Yonhap) -- As many as 25 police officers have been disciplined over the past two years for leaking crackdown information or investigation data to the outside, a National Police Agency document said Wednesday.
According to the document obtained and released by a ruling party lawmaker, 24 of them were given a heavy punishment, including dismissals, with the remaining one subject to a light punishment.
It said 16 officers were disciplined for leaking investigation data and seven others were caught leaking crackdown information and other official secrets.
The document also found that the number of police officers disciplined from January 2021 to last month for receiving money and entertainment in violation of the improper solicitation and graft act reached 12.
ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jimin to pre-release track on his first solo album
-
U.S. B-1B strategic bomber returns to S. Korea as N.K. fires missile
-
(LEAD) BTS' J-Hope ranks No. 60 on Billboard Hot 100 with 'on the street'
-
(URGENT) N. Korean leader Kim Jong-un calls for completing readiness for nuclear attack against enemies: KCNA
-
Leaders of ruling, main opposition parties agree to cooperate on livelihood issues
-
Defense ministry sets out to normalize military intelligence-sharing deal with Japan
-
BTS' Jimin to pre-release track on his first solo album
-
Opposition party denounces Yoon-Kishida summit as 'shameful submission to Japan'
-
(LEAD) Political divide intensifies in S. Korea over Yoon-Kishida summit
-
U.S. B-1B strategic bomber returns to S. Korea as N.K. fires missile
-
(LEAD) S. Korea fully restores bilateral military information-sharing pact with Japan
-
Major N. Korean websites offline as of Tuesday morning
-
S. Korea informs Japan of decision to fully restore bilateral military information-sharing deal
-
Son Heung-min hoping S. Korea will build on positive World Cup momentum
-
(2nd LD) Yoon says S. Korea-Japan relations must leave past behind