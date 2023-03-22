Broadcasting watchdog chief questioned over alleged score rigging in cable channel relicensing

By Kim Han-joo

SEOUL, March 22 (Yonhap) -- The chief of the broadcasting regulator was brought before prosecutors for questioning Wednesday on suspicion of score manipulation during the renewal of a broadcasting license for a cable TV network in 2020.

Korea Communications Commission (KCC) Chairman Han Sang-hyuk appeared before the Seoul Northern District Prosecutors Office over his alleged involvement in deliberately giving low scores to TV Chosun, a right-leaning cable channel, during the review.

Two former KCC officials and a professor who formerly chaired the license review panel were earlier indicted in connection with the allegations.

Prosecutors suspect that Han, who was appointed by former liberal President Moon Jae-in, either ordered the manipulation or was at least aware of it.

TV Chosun received 653.39 points in the review, just passing the 650-point threshold for the renewal of cable channel licenses, resulting in a conditional approval. The cable network got low scores in key categories, such as responsible and objective broadcasting.

The state audit agency concluded last year that review panel members had lowered their initial scores for TV Chosun and referred the case to the prosecution for investigation.



Korea Communications Commission Chairman Han Sang-hyuk appears before the Seoul Northern District Prosecutors Office on March 22, 2023. (Yonhap)

