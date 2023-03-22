The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 March 22, 2023
SEOUL, March 22 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 3.50 3.50
1-M 3.51 3.51
2-M 3.53 3.53
3-M 3.55 3.55
6-M 3.62 3.62
12-M 3.61 3.61
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS' Jimin to pre-release track on his first solo album
-
U.S. B-1B strategic bomber returns to S. Korea as N.K. fires missile
-
(LEAD) BTS' J-Hope ranks No. 60 on Billboard Hot 100 with 'on the street'
-
(URGENT) N. Korean leader Kim Jong-un calls for completing readiness for nuclear attack against enemies: KCNA
-
Leaders of ruling, main opposition parties agree to cooperate on livelihood issues
Most Saved
-
Defense ministry sets out to normalize military intelligence-sharing deal with Japan
-
BTS' Jimin to pre-release track on his first solo album
-
Opposition party denounces Yoon-Kishida summit as 'shameful submission to Japan'
-
(LEAD) Political divide intensifies in S. Korea over Yoon-Kishida summit
-
U.S. B-1B strategic bomber returns to S. Korea as N.K. fires missile
-
(LEAD) S. Korea fully restores bilateral military information-sharing pact with Japan
-
Major N. Korean websites offline as of Tuesday morning
-
S. Korea informs Japan of decision to fully restore bilateral military information-sharing deal
-
S. Korea, U.S. set for 'largest-ever' live-fire drills to mark alliance's 70th anniv.
-
Son Heung-min hoping S. Korea will build on positive World Cup momentum