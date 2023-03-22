Midfielder wants to make early impression on new coach
By Yoo Jee-ho
PAJU, South Korea, March 22 (Yonhap) -- With new head coach Jurgen Klinsmann set to make his South Korea debut Friday against Colombia, midfielder Na Sang-ho thinks the internal competition will only heat up.
The 26-year-old said he wouldn't have it any other way.
"Every time a team brings in a new coach, I think every player will want to make a good first impression," Na told reporters Wednesday at the National Football Center (NFC) in Paju, some 30 kilometers northwest of Seoul. "We will compete to be the main guys in our respective positions, and I think that sort of battle will only make the team better."
Na may have an inside track on his teammates in that regard. Klinsmann, who was appointed South Korea's head coach at the end of February, arrived here on March 8, and attended his first K League 1 match four days later in Seoul, between Na's FC Seoul and Ulsan Hyundai FC. With Klinsmann watching, Na scored his team's only goal in the 2-1 loss.
"I'd heard before the match that he was coming, but once the match began, I wasn't really thinking about his presence," Na said. "I was just trying to win the match. And I haven't talked to the coach about that game since I got here."
Na said he has enjoyed training with Klinsmann this week, saying the German coach "smiles a lot and keeps things light."
"I know he likes an aggressive style of football," Na said of the coach who once claimed he'd rather win a game 4-3 than 1-0. "As an attacking player myself, I would also rather have 4-3 victories."
