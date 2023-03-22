The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.



-----------------

(LEAD) Opposition leader indicted over development corruption scandal

SEOUL -- Prosecutors indicted opposition leader Lee Jae-myung on Wednesday over development corruption and bribery charges arising from his term as mayor of Seongnam, south of Seoul, years ago.

The Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office charged Lee with breach of duty, conflict of interest, bribery and concealment of criminal proceeds connected to development projects in Seongnam's Daejang-dong and Wirye districts, and the city's municipal football club.



-----------------

(LEAD) Chips Act incentives limit expansion of semiconductor manufacturing capacity in China by 5 pct

SEOUL/WASHINGTON -- The U.S. CHIPS and Science Act will limit to 5 percent the expansion of semiconductor manufacturing capacity in foreign countries of concern for companies that receive funds under the new act, the U.S. Department of Commerce has announced.

The proposed regulations provide some relief to South Korean manufacturers, namely Samsung Electronics Co. and SK hynix Inc. that currently have manufacturing facilities in China.



-----------------

(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. set for 'largest-ever' live-fire drills to mark alliance's 70th anniv.

SEOUL -- South Korea and the United States plan to conduct their "largest-ever" combined live-fire drills in June as part of a program to celebrate the 70th anniversary of their alliance, Seoul's defense ministry said Wednesday.

The ministry unveiled the program designed to strengthen the allies' solidarity, demonstrate their militaries' technological edge and highlight their focus on "realizing peace through strength via action," according to the ministry.



-----------------

Broadcasting watchdog chief questioned over alleged score rigging in cable channel relicensing

SEOUL -- The chief of the broadcasting regulator was brought before prosecutors for questioning Wednesday on suspicion of score manipulation during the renewal of a broadcasting license for a cable TV network in 2020.

Korea Communications Commission (KCC) Chairman Han Sang-hyuk appeared before the Seoul Northern District Prosecutors Office over his alleged involvement in deliberately giving low scores to TV Chosun, a right-leaning cable channel, during the review.



-----------------

S. Korea, Japan to wrap up removal of export curbs, WTO complaint this week

SEOUL -- South Korea and Japan are expected to wrap up necessary procedures this week to lift export restrictions and withdraw a complaint with the World Trade Organization on the issue, Seoul's industry chief said Wednesday.

Last week, Japan vowed to lift export curbs on key industrial materials to South Korea, which had been in place since July 2019 in apparent retaliation against the South Korean Supreme Court rulings in 2018 that ordered Japanese companies to pay compensation to victims of Japan's forced labor during its 1910-45 colonial rule of Korea.



-----------------

S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases tick up amid eased curbs

SEOUL -- South Korea's new COVID-19 cases rose to over 13,000 Wednesday, two days after the country lifted its mask mandate on public transportation.

The country reported 13,081 new COVID-19 infections, including 23 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 30,728,057, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.



-----------------

Under bright spotlight, Klinsmann sets out on mission to silence critics

PAJU -- South Korea's football friendly match against Colombia on Friday will be a rare occasion where one man on the bench will be under a brighter spotlight than any player on the pitch.

It will be the South Korea coaching debut for Jurgen Klinsmann, a German football icon with an impeccable playing resume but a coaching CV with a few question marks. Klinsmann will also take the first step toward putting his fingerprints on a team that played for one head coach for the past 4 1/2 years.

-----------------



