KBO champions Landers sign ex-manager Hillman as consultant
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, March 22 (Yonhap) -- The SSG Landers announced Wednesday they have brought back ex-manager Trey Hillman as a consultant.
In his new role, Hillman will assist the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) club on international scouting, player development and sports science, the defending South Korean baseball champions said.
Hillman will also help the team's foreign players adjust to life on and off the field in South Korea, and will run background checks on foreign players that the Landers are interested in signing, the club added.
"In order to further develop our baseball operations, we decided to enlist help from Trey Hillman, who has a wealth of experience as a player, coach, manager and front-office executive in Korea, the United States and Japan," the Landers said in a statement.
Hillman managed the franchise to the Korean Series title in 2018, when they were called the SK Wyverns under different ownership.
He went back to his native United States after that season and went on to work as a coach for the Miami Marlins and then the Los Angeles Angels.
Over the years, Hillman has remained in contact with the Landers, which allowed him to have a reunion five years after his championship season.
Through the Landers, Hillman said he was pleased to be back with the Landers and that he was looking forward to contributing to the team's success in 2023.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
