PM calls for innovation in water management
SEOUL, March 22 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said Wednesday the government needs to take innovative measures in the management of water resources to ensure a stable supply of clean water and reduce the likelihood of flooding.
"The water management policy now needs a major innovation," Han told a forum marking World Water Day.
Han said the government will swiftly come up with anti-drought measures, including the development of alternative water resources and the connection of water supply chains across the country.
A stable supply of clean water, prevention of water-related disasters and promotion of the water industry are the three main goals in the government's water management, Han said.
To promote the water industry, the government will provide policy support for local firms to win more overseas orders in the global water and sewage sectors, Han said.
