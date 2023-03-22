Minister to seek cooperation with Japan over S. Korean abductees in N. Korea

SEOUL, March 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's unification minister said Wednesday he will seek cooperation with Japan to help resolve the issue of Korean nationals abducted by North Korea decades ago, as he embarked on a visit to Tokyo.

"It will be helpful to resolve the humanitarian issue through cooperation with Japan," Kwon told reporters just before heading there for a four-day trip that was arranged at the invitation of the Japanese government. He is expected to discuss Seoul-Tokyo cooperation on North Korea and other pending issues.

At least 516 South Koreans are estimated to have been detained in North Korea after being abducted by the North after the 1950-53 Korean War, according to the Korean government. The North is believed to have kidnapped 13 Japanese citizens in the 1970s and 1980s.

Kwon also stressed the importance of trilateral cooperation involving South Korea, the United States and Japan to better cope with North Korea's nuclear and missile threats.

"At a time when some permanent members of the United Nations Security Council are not cooperative, it is important to pursue such trilateral cooperation," he said.

During the trip, Kwon will meet senior Japanese government officials and politicians, including Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno.



Unification Minister Kwon Young-se speaks to reporters at Gimpo International Airport in Seoul before leaving for Japan for a four-day trip on March 22, 2023. (Yonhap)

sooyeon@yna.co.kr

(END)