(LEAD) DP leader to keep position despite indictment
(ATTN: RECASTS headline, lead; UPDATES throughout with latest info; TRIMS)
SEOUL, March 22 (Yonhap) -- The main opposition Democratic Party (DP) decided Wednesday to allow party leader Lee Jae-myung to retain his position despite his indictment on corruption charges.
Earlier in the day, the prosecution charged him with bribery and breach of trust stemming from his time as mayor of Seongnam, south of Seoul, years ago.
Under Article 80 of the DP charter, the party is supposed to suspend those indicted on corruption charges from duty. But the rule does not apply when the indictment is deemed politically motivated.
The DP's party affairs committee convened after Lee's indictment was announced, and made the decision to exempt Lee from suspension, according to DP spokesperson Kim Eui-kyeom.
The DP introduced the exemption to the article last year, despite some members' criticism that it was intended to prevent Lee from losing his chairmanship.
"It is extremely clear it is the prosecution's political suppression, and we agreed the party needs to swiftly show its solidarity and unity," the DP spokesperson said.
The party affairs committee also decided not to suspend Reps. Ki Dong-min and Lee Soo-jin, who were indicted on charges of receiving illicit political funds last month.
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jimin to pre-release track on his first solo album
-
U.S. B-1B strategic bomber returns to S. Korea as N.K. fires missile
-
(URGENT) N. Korean leader Kim Jong-un calls for completing readiness for nuclear attack against enemies: KCNA
-
Main opposition slams Korea-Japan summit as 'most humiliating' moment in diplomacy
-
BTS member Jimin's single tops iTunes charts in 110 countries
-
Defense ministry sets out to normalize military intelligence-sharing deal with Japan
-
BTS' Jimin to pre-release track on his first solo album
-
Opposition party denounces Yoon-Kishida summit as 'shameful submission to Japan'
-
(LEAD) Political divide intensifies in S. Korea over Yoon-Kishida summit
-
U.S. B-1B strategic bomber returns to S. Korea as N.K. fires missile
-
(LEAD) S. Korea fully restores bilateral military information-sharing pact with Japan
-
S. Korea, U.S. set for 'largest-ever' live-fire drills to mark alliance's 70th anniv.
-
Major N. Korean websites offline as of Tuesday morning
-
(LEAD) LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault meets with department store executives over partnerships
-
N. Korea fires multiple cruise missiles toward East Sea: source