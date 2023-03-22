SEOUL, March 22 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



LS ELECTRIC 55,400 DN 600

KSOE 74,000 DN 500

KorZinc 536,000 UP 2,000

MS IND 18,930 UP 600

HANALL BIOPHARMA 17,320 UP 40

Kogas 26,550 UP 200

SamsungF&MIns 209,000 UP 1,500

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 41,600 0

Hanmi Science 39,050 DN 300

OCI 102,000 UP 1,900

Hanssem 53,000 UP 2,400

F&F 132,700 DN 500

SamsungHvyInd 4,990 DN 30

MERITZ SECU 6,610 DN 90

HtlShilla 76,300 UP 200

SamsungElecMech 150,600 UP 400

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL20750 DN250

CheilWorldwide 19,280 DN 240

LOTTE CONF 106,300 DN 700

SK 165,300 DN 1,900

Hanon Systems 8,530 UP 90

Doosan Enerbility 16,510 DN 240

Doosanfc 33,600 DN 300

PanOcean 5,620 DN 20

IBK 9,770 UP 60

KT 30,450 UP 50

Kangwonland 19,420 DN 500

Kakao 62,700 UP 1,800

SamsungEng 29,450 DN 500

LOTTE TOUR 13,410 UP 10

LG Uplus 10,980 DN 150

LG Display 14,560 UP 270

DONGSUH 19,360 DN 70

SAMSUNG C&T 108,600 DN 200

KT&G 89,000 DN 900

NAVER 207,000 UP 6,500

SAMSUNG LIFE 65,100 UP 1,000

SAMSUNG CARD 30,000 DN 300

NCsoft 388,500 UP 9,000

HANATOUR SERVICE 59,200 DN 800

