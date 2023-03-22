KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, March 22 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
LS ELECTRIC 55,400 DN 600
KSOE 74,000 DN 500
KorZinc 536,000 UP 2,000
MS IND 18,930 UP 600
HANALL BIOPHARMA 17,320 UP 40
Kogas 26,550 UP 200
SamsungF&MIns 209,000 UP 1,500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 41,600 0
Hanmi Science 39,050 DN 300
OCI 102,000 UP 1,900
Hanssem 53,000 UP 2,400
F&F 132,700 DN 500
SamsungHvyInd 4,990 DN 30
MERITZ SECU 6,610 DN 90
HtlShilla 76,300 UP 200
SamsungElecMech 150,600 UP 400
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL20750 DN250
CheilWorldwide 19,280 DN 240
LOTTE CONF 106,300 DN 700
SK 165,300 DN 1,900
Hanon Systems 8,530 UP 90
Doosan Enerbility 16,510 DN 240
Doosanfc 33,600 DN 300
PanOcean 5,620 DN 20
IBK 9,770 UP 60
KT 30,450 UP 50
Kangwonland 19,420 DN 500
Kakao 62,700 UP 1,800
SamsungEng 29,450 DN 500
LOTTE TOUR 13,410 UP 10
LG Uplus 10,980 DN 150
LG Display 14,560 UP 270
DONGSUH 19,360 DN 70
SAMSUNG C&T 108,600 DN 200
KT&G 89,000 DN 900
NAVER 207,000 UP 6,500
SAMSUNG LIFE 65,100 UP 1,000
SAMSUNG CARD 30,000 DN 300
NCsoft 388,500 UP 9,000
HANATOUR SERVICE 59,200 DN 800
(MORE)
-
