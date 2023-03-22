KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
COSMAX 78,500 DN 1,200
HDSINFRA 7,470 UP 70
TKG Huchems 18,830 DN 190
JB Financial Group 8,760 UP 110
DWEC 4,090 DN 10
HYUNDAIDEPTST 52,700 DN 600
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 48,150 DN 500
Celltrion 156,100 UP 100
LGELECTRONICS 114,200 UP 900
KIWOOM 96,100 UP 700
GS 39,400 UP 50
KUMHOTIRE 3,240 UP 55
KOREA AEROSPACE 43,450 DN 1,150
SAMSUNG SDS 120,000 UP 300
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 21,150 0
CJ CheilJedang 315,000 UP 500
DAEWOONG PHARM 106,000 UP 700
ShinhanGroup 35,450 UP 500
KIH 54,100 UP 800
LG H&H 576,000 DN 16,000
KEPCO KPS 36,550 DN 600
KEPCO E&C 71,800 DN 2,500
HYUNDAI ROTEM 24,950 DN 900
LGCHEM 703,000 UP 26,000
DSME 24,550 0
DongkukStlMill 12,120 DN 110
TaihanElecWire 1,435 DN 11
DB HiTek 47,950 UP 250
LX INT 28,550 DN 300
Hyundai M&F INS 34,250 UP 250
CJ 99,600 DN 800
Hanwha 25,300 DN 50
KBFinancialGroup 49,150 UP 700
HANWHA LIFE 2,515 UP 45
Hansae 15,360 DN 320
LIG Nex1 67,800 DN 2,100
AMOREPACIFIC 127,000 DN 4,000
SK Innovation 160,800 UP 4,100
Fila Holdings 36,200 DN 1,550
FOOSUNG 12,810 UP 30
(MORE)
BTS' Jimin to pre-release track on his first solo album
U.S. B-1B strategic bomber returns to S. Korea as N.K. fires missile
(URGENT) N. Korean leader Kim Jong-un calls for completing readiness for nuclear attack against enemies: KCNA
(LEAD) Leaders of ruling, main opposition parties agree to cooperate on livelihood issues
Main opposition slams Korea-Japan summit as 'most humiliating' moment in diplomacy
Defense ministry sets out to normalize military intelligence-sharing deal with Japan
Opposition party denounces Yoon-Kishida summit as 'shameful submission to Japan'
(LEAD) Political divide intensifies in S. Korea over Yoon-Kishida summit
(LEAD) S. Korea fully restores bilateral military information-sharing pact with Japan
Major N. Korean websites offline as of Tuesday morning
S. Korea, U.S. set for 'largest-ever' live-fire drills to mark alliance's 70th anniv.
Detention warrant sought for American accused of bringing live bullets onto airplane
(LEAD) LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault meets with department store executives over partnerships