KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
POONGSAN 36,100 DN 850
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 156,600 DN 700
HANAFINANCIALGR 41,550 DN 500
Daesang 18,930 DN 120
ORION Holdings 16,300 UP 480
SKNetworks 4,170 DN 5
LG Corp. 83,800 DN 1,900
TaekwangInd 718,000 DN 2,000
Daewoong 14,750 DN 160
SSANGYONGCNE 5,800 DN 40
KAL 22,700 0
POSCO CHEMICAL 255,000 UP 5,500
GS E&C 20,700 DN 200
NHIS 8,670 UP 50
DB INSURANCE 72,400 UP 100
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 732,000 UP 15,000
SLCORP 26,000 UP 1,200
Yuhan 50,800 DN 600
LS 72,300 0
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES98200 DN2400
GC Corp 118,700 DN 1,500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,510 UP 20
SKC 108,100 UP 5,600
DongwonInd 50,900 UP 1,100
SamsungElec 61,100 UP 800
KPIC 164,800 DN 3,900
GCH Corp 15,090 DN 70
LOTTE 28,650 DN 50
LotteChilsung 156,200 UP 500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,250 0
POSCO Holdings 330,000 UP 11,000
HyundaiMtr 180,300 UP 4,500
AmoreG 36,500 DN 1,450
Ottogi 440,000 DN 3,000
GS Retail 27,500 DN 400
HYUNDAI STEEL 33,300 DN 350
Boryung 8,320 DN 90
Hyosung 65,600 UP 600
SGBC 51,100 UP 1,650
LOTTE Fine Chem 55,200 DN 500
BTS' Jimin to pre-release track on his first solo album
U.S. B-1B strategic bomber returns to S. Korea as N.K. fires missile
(URGENT) N. Korean leader Kim Jong-un calls for completing readiness for nuclear attack against enemies: KCNA
(LEAD) Leaders of ruling, main opposition parties agree to cooperate on livelihood issues
Main opposition slams Korea-Japan summit as 'most humiliating' moment in diplomacy
Defense ministry sets out to normalize military intelligence-sharing deal with Japan
Opposition party denounces Yoon-Kishida summit as 'shameful submission to Japan'
(LEAD) Political divide intensifies in S. Korea over Yoon-Kishida summit
(LEAD) S. Korea fully restores bilateral military information-sharing pact with Japan
Major N. Korean websites offline as of Tuesday morning
S. Korea, U.S. set for 'largest-ever' live-fire drills to mark alliance's 70th anniv.
Detention warrant sought for American accused of bringing live bullets onto airplane
(LEAD) LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault meets with department store executives over partnerships