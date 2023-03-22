POONGSAN 36,100 DN 850

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 156,600 DN 700

HANAFINANCIALGR 41,550 DN 500

Daesang 18,930 DN 120

ORION Holdings 16,300 UP 480

SKNetworks 4,170 DN 5

LG Corp. 83,800 DN 1,900

TaekwangInd 718,000 DN 2,000

Daewoong 14,750 DN 160

SSANGYONGCNE 5,800 DN 40

KAL 22,700 0

POSCO CHEMICAL 255,000 UP 5,500

GS E&C 20,700 DN 200

NHIS 8,670 UP 50

DB INSURANCE 72,400 UP 100

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 732,000 UP 15,000

SLCORP 26,000 UP 1,200

Yuhan 50,800 DN 600

LS 72,300 0

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES98200 DN2400

GC Corp 118,700 DN 1,500

MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,510 UP 20

SKC 108,100 UP 5,600

DongwonInd 50,900 UP 1,100

SamsungElec 61,100 UP 800

KPIC 164,800 DN 3,900

GCH Corp 15,090 DN 70

LOTTE 28,650 DN 50

LotteChilsung 156,200 UP 500

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,250 0

POSCO Holdings 330,000 UP 11,000

HyundaiMtr 180,300 UP 4,500

AmoreG 36,500 DN 1,450

Ottogi 440,000 DN 3,000

GS Retail 27,500 DN 400

HYUNDAI STEEL 33,300 DN 350

Boryung 8,320 DN 90

Hyosung 65,600 UP 600

SGBC 51,100 UP 1,650

LOTTE Fine Chem 55,200 DN 500

