KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
Nongshim 353,000 DN 7,000
Shinsegae 209,500 DN 1,500
KCC 220,500 DN 3,000
SKBP 61,600 UP 600
ORION 133,500 0
HANILCMT 11,600 UP 10
HDC-OP 11,320 UP 110
HANWHA SYSTEMS 11,880 DN 320
H.S.ENTERPRISE 8,320 DN 120
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 810,000 UP 1,000
SKCHEM 72,400 DN 300
KRAFTON 177,200 UP 8,000
HYOSUNG TNC 421,000 DN 2,500
Doosan Bobcat 40,700 DN 650
ILJIN HYSOLUS 29,300 DN 300
SKBS 71,200 UP 700
HD HYUNDAI 56,900 UP 400
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 425,500 UP 500
BGF Retail 177,600 DN 500
Netmarble 65,000 UP 2,600
HL MANDO 45,650 UP 550
CUCKOO HOMESYS 27,000 UP 150
HyundaiEng&Const 36,550 UP 150
KumhoPetrochem 142,600 DN 1,400
Mobis 216,000 UP 1,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 90,900 DN 6,500
ZINUS 29,150 UP 100
S-1 55,600 DN 100
SD Biosensor 21,600 UP 200
KOLMAR KOREA 38,450 DN 600
Meritz Financial 41,500 DN 750
Youngone Corp 44,800 UP 450
HanmiPharm 258,000 DN 7,000
BNK Financial Group 6,250 0
CHONGKUNDANG 78,800 DN 1,400
CSWIND 71,100 UP 1,500
DoubleUGames 41,400 DN 550
PIAM 38,800 UP 1,750
emart 106,700 UP 400
HANJINKAL 43,350 DN 650
BTS' Jimin to pre-release track on his first solo album
U.S. B-1B strategic bomber returns to S. Korea as N.K. fires missile
(URGENT) N. Korean leader Kim Jong-un calls for completing readiness for nuclear attack against enemies: KCNA
(LEAD) Leaders of ruling, main opposition parties agree to cooperate on livelihood issues
Main opposition slams Korea-Japan summit as 'most humiliating' moment in diplomacy
Defense ministry sets out to normalize military intelligence-sharing deal with Japan
Opposition party denounces Yoon-Kishida summit as 'shameful submission to Japan'
(LEAD) Political divide intensifies in S. Korea over Yoon-Kishida summit
(LEAD) S. Korea fully restores bilateral military information-sharing pact with Japan
Major N. Korean websites offline as of Tuesday morning
S. Korea, U.S. set for 'largest-ever' live-fire drills to mark alliance's 70th anniv.
Detention warrant sought for American accused of bringing live bullets onto airplane
(LEAD) LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault meets with department store executives over partnerships