Nongshim 353,000 DN 7,000

Shinsegae 209,500 DN 1,500

KCC 220,500 DN 3,000

SKBP 61,600 UP 600

ORION 133,500 0

HANILCMT 11,600 UP 10

HDC-OP 11,320 UP 110

HANWHA SYSTEMS 11,880 DN 320

H.S.ENTERPRISE 8,320 DN 120

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 810,000 UP 1,000

SKCHEM 72,400 DN 300

KRAFTON 177,200 UP 8,000

HYOSUNG TNC 421,000 DN 2,500

Doosan Bobcat 40,700 DN 650

ILJIN HYSOLUS 29,300 DN 300

SKBS 71,200 UP 700

HD HYUNDAI 56,900 UP 400

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 425,500 UP 500

BGF Retail 177,600 DN 500

Netmarble 65,000 UP 2,600

HL MANDO 45,650 UP 550

CUCKOO HOMESYS 27,000 UP 150

HyundaiEng&Const 36,550 UP 150

KumhoPetrochem 142,600 DN 1,400

Mobis 216,000 UP 1,000

HANWHA AEROSPACE 90,900 DN 6,500

ZINUS 29,150 UP 100

S-1 55,600 DN 100

SD Biosensor 21,600 UP 200

KOLMAR KOREA 38,450 DN 600

Meritz Financial 41,500 DN 750

Youngone Corp 44,800 UP 450

HanmiPharm 258,000 DN 7,000

BNK Financial Group 6,250 0

CHONGKUNDANG 78,800 DN 1,400

CSWIND 71,100 UP 1,500

DoubleUGames 41,400 DN 550

PIAM 38,800 UP 1,750

emart 106,700 UP 400

HANJINKAL 43,350 DN 650

