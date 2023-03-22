KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
GKL 19,120 DN 760
KOLON IND 42,150 UP 800
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY333 00 DN250
HMM 20,300 DN 100
HYUNDAI WIA 54,600 UP 200
LG Innotek 252,500 UP 2,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 176,200 UP 1,400
HyundaiMipoDock 67,800 DN 1,600
IS DONGSEO 41,250 DN 550
S-Oil 76,500 UP 400
KG DONGBU STL 9,120 UP 100
Handsome 24,400 DN 600
DWS 42,950 UP 50
COWAY 50,200 UP 250
KEPCO 17,760 DN 70
ILJIN MATERIALS 66,800 UP 3,800
ShinpoongPharm 18,100 DN 120
SKTelecom 48,600 DN 200
HyundaiElev 25,900 DN 250
Asiana Airlines 13,140 DN 10
Hanchem 196,700 DN 2,400
LOTTE SHOPPING 80,800 DN 300
SamsungSecu 31,100 0
HITEJINRO 21,800 UP 50
CJ LOGISTICS 78,600 DN 100
DOOSAN 99,700 DN 2,900
DL 50,900 DN 700
HANKOOK & COMPANY 11,770 DN 80
KIA CORP. 78,900 UP 1,200
SK hynix 86,900 UP 3,300
Youngpoong 543,000 DN 5,000
WooriFinancialGroup 11,240 DN 30
KakaoBank 25,000 UP 500
HYBE 190,300 UP 700
SK ie technology 64,400 UP 2,500
LG Energy Solution 573,000 UP 27,000
DL E&C 32,000 DN 300
kakaopay 59,600 UP 600
K Car 12,210 DN 180
SKSQUARE 37,250 UP 250
(END)
-
BTS' Jimin to pre-release track on his first solo album
-
U.S. B-1B strategic bomber returns to S. Korea as N.K. fires missile
-
(URGENT) N. Korean leader Kim Jong-un calls for completing readiness for nuclear attack against enemies: KCNA
-
(LEAD) Leaders of ruling, main opposition parties agree to cooperate on livelihood issues
-
Main opposition slams Korea-Japan summit as 'most humiliating' moment in diplomacy
-
Defense ministry sets out to normalize military intelligence-sharing deal with Japan
-
-
Opposition party denounces Yoon-Kishida summit as 'shameful submission to Japan'
-
(LEAD) Political divide intensifies in S. Korea over Yoon-Kishida summit
-
-
(LEAD) S. Korea fully restores bilateral military information-sharing pact with Japan
-
Major N. Korean websites offline as of Tuesday morning
-
S. Korea, U.S. set for 'largest-ever' live-fire drills to mark alliance's 70th anniv.
-
Detention warrant sought for American accused of bringing live bullets onto airplane
-
(LEAD) LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault meets with department store executives over partnerships