PM asks for Vietnam's support for S. Korea's World Expo bid

SEOUL, March 22 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Wednesday asked Vietnam's National Assembly Vice Chairman Nguyen Duc Hai to support South Korea's bid to bring the 2030 World Expo to the port city of Busan, 325 kilometers southeast of Seoul.

The request was made as Han met with Nguyen, who is on an official visit to South Korea, earlier in the day, Han's office said in a statement.

In return, Nguyen said he will ask the Vietnamese government to positively review the request, according to the statement.

Han said South Korea and Vietnam need to bolster cooperation in the fields of supply chains, energy, digital and defense industries.



Prime Minister Han Duck-soo (R) shakes hands with Vietnam's National Assembly Vice Chairman Nguyen Duc Hai during a meeting in Seoul on March 22, 2023, in this photo provided by Han's office. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

