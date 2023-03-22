PM asks for Vietnam's support for S. Korea's World Expo bid
SEOUL, March 22 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Wednesday asked Vietnam's National Assembly Vice Chairman Nguyen Duc Hai to support South Korea's bid to bring the 2030 World Expo to the port city of Busan, 325 kilometers southeast of Seoul.
The request was made as Han met with Nguyen, who is on an official visit to South Korea, earlier in the day, Han's office said in a statement.
In return, Nguyen said he will ask the Vietnamese government to positively review the request, according to the statement.
Han said South Korea and Vietnam need to bolster cooperation in the fields of supply chains, energy, digital and defense industries.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jimin to pre-release track on his first solo album
-
U.S. B-1B strategic bomber returns to S. Korea as N.K. fires missile
-
(URGENT) N. Korean leader Kim Jong-un calls for completing readiness for nuclear attack against enemies: KCNA
-
Main opposition slams Korea-Japan summit as 'most humiliating' moment in diplomacy
-
BTS member Jimin's single tops iTunes charts in 110 countries
-
Defense ministry sets out to normalize military intelligence-sharing deal with Japan
-
BTS' Jimin to pre-release track on his first solo album
-
Opposition party denounces Yoon-Kishida summit as 'shameful submission to Japan'
-
(LEAD) Political divide intensifies in S. Korea over Yoon-Kishida summit
-
U.S. B-1B strategic bomber returns to S. Korea as N.K. fires missile
-
(LEAD) S. Korea fully restores bilateral military information-sharing pact with Japan
-
Major N. Korean websites offline as of Tuesday morning
-
S. Korea, U.S. set for 'largest-ever' live-fire drills to mark alliance's 70th anniv.
-
(LEAD) LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault meets with department store executives over partnerships
-
Son Heung-min hoping S. Korea will build on positive World Cup momentum