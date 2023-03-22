S. Korean Bond Yields on March 22, 2023
All News 16:35 March 22, 2023
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.292 3.301 -0.9
2-year TB 3.370 3.379 -0.9
3-year TB 3.284 3.294 -1.0
10-year TB 3.287 3.304 -1.7
2-year MSB 3.362 3.368 -0.6
3-year CB (AA-) 4.014 4.016 -0.2
91-day CD 3.620 3.620 0.0
(END)
