N. Korea fires multiple cruise missiles toward East Sea: source
SEOUL, March 22 (Yonhap) -- North Korea fired multiple cruise missiles toward the East Sea on Wednesday, an informed source said.
South Korea's military spotted the launch from the Hamhung area on the North's east coast, according to the source who requested anonymity.
On Thursday, Seoul and Washington plan to conclude their 11-day Freedom Shield military exercise, which Pyongyang has decried as preparations for a "war of aggression" against it.
The North fired a short-range ballistic missile into the East Sea during what it claimed to be tactical "nuclear counterattack" drills on the weekend.
