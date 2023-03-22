OCI to spin off chemicals business in push for chip, battery components
SEOUL, March 22 (Yonhap) -- OCI Co., a South Korean chemicals manufacturer, said Wednesday it will spin off its chemicals division under a new holding company, as it seeks to reshape the corporate structure to bolster chip and battery materials as future growth engines.
The decision was approved during a shareholders meeting earlier in the day, with 80 percent of the attendance voting for the spinoff plan, OCI said.
A new OCI will be created as a subsidiary that engages in the manufacturing of advanced materials, such as semiconductor and secondary battery components, and the existing company will turn into a holding firm, OCI said.
OCI Holdings will spearhead the flagship solar panel materials and city development businesses. The new chemicals unit will focus on expanding the foothold in chip and battery materials sectors.
Shareholders will receive the same amount of shares in the new subsidiary proportionate to their current stakes in the existing company, with a split ratio of 69:31 for OCI Holdings and OCI, respectively.
The spinoff will take place May 1, and the new subisidary will be relisted May 29.
OCI, established in 1959, mainly produces basic materials used in silicon wafers and photovoltaic cells.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jimin to pre-release track on his first solo album
-
U.S. B-1B strategic bomber returns to S. Korea as N.K. fires missile
-
(URGENT) N. Korean leader Kim Jong-un calls for completing readiness for nuclear attack against enemies: KCNA
-
Main opposition slams Korea-Japan summit as 'most humiliating' moment in diplomacy
-
BTS member Jimin's single tops iTunes charts in 110 countries
-
Defense ministry sets out to normalize military intelligence-sharing deal with Japan
-
BTS' Jimin to pre-release track on his first solo album
-
Opposition party denounces Yoon-Kishida summit as 'shameful submission to Japan'
-
(LEAD) Political divide intensifies in S. Korea over Yoon-Kishida summit
-
U.S. B-1B strategic bomber returns to S. Korea as N.K. fires missile
-
(LEAD) S. Korea fully restores bilateral military information-sharing pact with Japan
-
S. Korea, U.S. set for 'largest-ever' live-fire drills to mark alliance's 70th anniv.
-
Major N. Korean websites offline as of Tuesday morning
-
(LEAD) LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault meets with department store executives over partnerships
-
N. Korea fires multiple cruise missiles toward East Sea: source