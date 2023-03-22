Yoon calls for actively protecting defense industry secrets
By Lee Haye-ah
SEOUL, March 22 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol visited the Defense Counterintelligence Command on Wednesday and called for actively protecting defense industry secrets to ensure critical technologies are not leaked, his office said.
Yoon made the remark while receiving a closed-door briefing from command officials as the first president to visit the command in 31 years.
"Do everything in your power to fulfill your proper duty, including by directing all of your energy to active counterintelligence activities," he was quoted as saying.
Yoon also said a firm military security posture must be established in order for the military to become a "strong military of science and technology."
"Defense industry secrets must be actively protected to ensure the defense industry's critical technologies are not leaked to the outside," he said.
During a separate visit to the Cyber Operations Command, Yoon stressed the importance of the command's role in effectively responding to cyber threats that have "no front or rear."
"We must break from the defensive concept centered on responding to the enemy's cyber threats, and develop a preemptive and active operation concept," he was quoted as saying.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
