Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 06:55 March 23, 2023

SEOUL, March 23 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 23.

Korean-language dailies
-- Prosecutors indict Lee Jae-myung as 'ultimately responsible person' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Lee Jae-myung becomes suspect in 'Daejang-dong' scandal (Kookmin Daily)
-- 18.6 pct decrease in officially listed apartment prices; 20 pct fall in property tax (Donga Ilbo)
-- Yoon visits Defense Counterintelligence, Cyber Operations Commands on day 'N. Korean version of Tomahawk' was fired (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Lee Jae-myung indicted without physical detention over breach of duty, bribery (Segye Times)
-- Biggest ever fall of 18.6 percent in officially listed apartment prices (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Biggest ever fall in officially listed apartment prices, property holding tax to be cut by 20 pct (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Lee Jae-myung indicted over 'Daejang-dong' scandal (Hankyoreh)
-- Property holding tax to be dramatically cut; more welfare benefits to be offered (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Warning signs on growing default rates in financial industry (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Big fall in officially listed apartment prices; tax burden to be cut by 30 pct (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- DP leader Lee Jae-myung indicted (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korea, Japan speeding up to break down trade barriers after summit (Korea Herald)
-- Main opposition leader indicted, faces calls to resign (Korea Times)
