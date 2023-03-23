S. Korea co-sponsors UNHRC draft resolution on N.K. human rights after 5-yr hiatus: source
SEOUL, March 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has co-sponsored a U.N. draft resolution on North Korea's human rights violations for the first time in five years, a diplomatic source said Thursday.
According to the source, Seoul participated as a co-sponsor in the draft resolution to be adopted at the 52nd regular session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), which runs from Feb. 27 to April 4.
The draft resolution, led by Sweden and the European Union, calls on the North to ensure freedom of speech and reconsider its law on blocking cultural content from outside the reclusive country. It was submitted to the council Tuesday (Geneva time).
South Korea has not co-sponsored such a U.N. resolution since 2019 under the Moon Jae-in administration that apparently sought to avoid tensions with the North and resume inter-Korean dialogue.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jimin to pre-release track on his first solo album
-
U.S. B-1B strategic bomber returns to S. Korea as N.K. fires missile
-
Ateez realizes importance of direct interactions with fans during world tours
-
(URGENT) N. Korean leader Kim Jong-un calls for completing readiness for nuclear attack against enemies: KCNA
-
Main opposition slams Korea-Japan summit as 'most humiliating' moment in diplomacy
-
Defense ministry sets out to normalize military intelligence-sharing deal with Japan
-
BTS' Jimin to pre-release track on his first solo album
-
Opposition party denounces Yoon-Kishida summit as 'shameful submission to Japan'
-
(LEAD) Political divide intensifies in S. Korea over Yoon-Kishida summit
-
U.S. B-1B strategic bomber returns to S. Korea as N.K. fires missile
-
N. Korea fires multiple cruise missiles toward East Sea: source
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires multiple cruise missiles toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
SsangYong Motor reborn as KG Mobility after takeover
-
(LEAD) S. Korea fully restores bilateral military information-sharing pact with Japan
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires multiple cruise missiles, informed source says