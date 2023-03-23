S. Korea co-sponsors UNHRC draft resolution on N.K. human rights after 5-yr hiatus: source

SEOUL, March 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has co-sponsored a U.N. draft resolution on North Korea's human rights violations for the first time in five years, a diplomatic source said Thursday.

According to the source, Seoul participated as a co-sponsor in the draft resolution to be adopted at the 52nd regular session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), which runs from Feb. 27 to April 4.

The draft resolution, led by Sweden and the European Union, calls on the North to ensure freedom of speech and reconsider its law on blocking cultural content from outside the reclusive country. It was submitted to the council Tuesday (Geneva time).

South Korea has not co-sponsored such a U.N. resolution since 2019 under the Moon Jae-in administration that apparently sought to avoid tensions with the North and resume inter-Korean dialogue.

