Thursday's weather forecast
All News 09:06 March 23, 2023
SEOUL, March 23 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 22/14 Rain 10
Incheon 19/11 Rain 10
Suwon 21/12 Rain 10
Cheongju 19/14 Rain 60
Daejeon 18/13 Rain 60
Chuncheon 20/11 Rain 30
Gangneung 15/13 Rain 70
Jeonju 17/14 Rain 60
Gwangju 16/15 Rain 20
Jeju 16/15 Rain 30
Daegu 18/13 Rain 60
Busan 18/15 Rain 60
