Thursday's weather forecast

All News 09:06 March 23, 2023

SEOUL, March 23 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 22/14 Rain 10

Incheon 19/11 Rain 10

Suwon 21/12 Rain 10

Cheongju 19/14 Rain 60

Daejeon 18/13 Rain 60

Chuncheon 20/11 Rain 30

Gangneung 15/13 Rain 70

Jeonju 17/14 Rain 60

Gwangju 16/15 Rain 20

Jeju 16/15 Rain 30

Daegu 18/13 Rain 60

Busan 18/15 Rain 60

