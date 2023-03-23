Seoul shares open lower after Fed chief's remarks
SEOUL, March 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened lower Thursday, tracking U.S. losses overnight, as the chief of the U.S. Federal Reserve dismisses the possibility of rate cuts this year amid concerns over instability of the global banking system.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) shed 11.61 points, or 0.48 percent, to 2,405.35 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Overnight, U.S. shares fell after the Fed raised its key rate by 25 basis points to a range of 4.75 percent to 5 percent, the ninth rate hike in a row, and Chair Jerome Powell dismissed any rate cuts this year to curb inflation.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.63 percent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dived 1.60 percent.
Investor sentiment was hurt further after U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told lawmakers Wednesday that her government does not consider "blanket insurance" for all U.S. bank deposits.
In Seoul, most big-cap shares lost ground.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics fell 0.49 percent, and chip giant SK hynix lost 0.92 percent.
Leading battery maker LG Energy Solution decreased 0.7 percent, and Samsung SDI went down 0.68 percent. LG Chem inched down 0.14 percent.
Carmakers also fell, with No. 1 automaker Hyundai Motor losing 0.06 percent and its affiliate Kia sinking 1.52 percent.
Internet giant Naver dived 1.21 percent, and Kakao, the operator of the popular mobile messenger KakaoTalk, skidded 1.59 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,297.45 won against the U.S. dollar as of 9:15 a.m., up 10.25 won from the previous session's close.
