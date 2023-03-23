Gyeongbok Palace to resume nighttime tours next month
SEOUL, March 23 (Yonhap) -- Nighttime sightseeing at Gyeongbok Palace, a royal palace in Seoul, will resume next month, offering visitors amazing night views of the palace with spring flowers in full bloom.
The Cultural Heritage Administration (CHA) said Thursday the main palace of the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910) will open from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. from April 5 to May 31 for the regular nighttime tour program.
Online ticket reservations are required for all visitors, excluding foreigners.
No tours will be offered on Mondays and Tuesdays and from April 26 to May 2 due to preparations and cultural performances for the Palace Cultural Festival, a festival held every year at the palace.
"We hope visitors will feel the beauty and importance of Korean royal palaces," a CHA official said. "We will continue to develop and operate various experience programs so royal palaces can be used as a cultural space for everyone."
