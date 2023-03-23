PM defends decision to lower emissions reduction target for industry
BUSAN, March 23 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo has defended the government's decision to revise down the greenhouse gas reduction target for the industrial sector, saying that the adjustment is not insufficient.
"I don't think that it is insufficient," Han replied when asked about views that the revised target for industry falls short of international standards.
Under the adjusted target by sectors, the industrial sector will be required to cut its emissions by 11.4 percent from the 2018 levels by 2030, compared with the previous reduction target of 14.5 percent.
The renewable energy sector will fill the gap, allowing the government to maintain the overall target to reduce total emissions by 40 percent by 2030 compared with 2018 levels.
Han vowed to achieve the 2030 target of reducing emissions, although it would be difficult.
"It's a tough goal, but since we made a promise internationally, the key is to keep it," Han told reporters on Tuesday in Busan, where he visited facilities to check preparations for South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in the port city.
As part of efforts to meet the target, the government plans to increase energy production by nuclear power plants.
"Renewable energy can't run without base power," Han said, describing nuclear energy as "a good base power" to ensure stable supply of electricity.
kdh@yna.co.kr
