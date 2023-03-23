S. Korea, U.S., British Marines hold joint infiltration drills

SEOUL, March 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korean, U.S. and British Marines have staged combined "high-intensity" airborne and maritime infiltration drills in a southeastern coastal area, the Marine Corps here said Thursday, in a move to bolster joint operational capabilities.

The drills took place in Pohang, 272 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on Wednesday and Thursday, as part of the ongoing South Korea-U.S. Ssangyong amphibious landing exercise that began Monday.

The exercise mobilized reconnaissance units from the South's 1st Marine Division and the U.S. Marine Corps, as well as troops from Britain's Royal Marines Commandos. It marked British troops' first participation in the exercise.



British and South Korean Marines take part in amphibious landing training during combined Marine drills with U.S. troops in Pohang, 272 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on March 22, 2023. (Yonhap)

During the drills, the combined troops infiltrated a target area for amphibious landing operations by sea and air, scouted the area and directed precision fire strikes at enemy targets, the Marine Corps said.

On the second day of the exercise, the troops were set to conduct shooting drills while on the move, and strengthen their capabilities to carry out combined missions designed in part to adapt to and maneuver in Korean terrain, it added.

"This exercise served as an opportunity for South Korean, U.S. and British Marine reconnaissance troops to share each of their skills and strengthen their mission capabilities through realistic training," Lt. Col. Kim Cheol-myoung, commander of the South Korean unit, was quoted as saying.

The Ssangyong exercise is taking place in and around Pohang through April 3, in line with the allies' push to reinforce readiness against North Korea's military threats. "Ssangyong" means double dragon in Korean.

The drills had not been held since its last edition in 2018 amid the preceding Moon Jae-in administration's drive for inter-Korean rapprochement.



South Korean and U.S. Marines take part in a reconnaissance exercise as part of the ongoing Ssangyong drills in Pohang, 272 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on March 22, 2023. (Yonhap)

