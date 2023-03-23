LS Cable wins 110 bln-won submarine cable supply deal

SEOUL, March 23 (Yonhap) -- LS Cable & System, South Korea's top wire and cable maker, said Thursday it has won a 110 billion-won (US$85 million) submarine cable supply deal from Taiwan.

Under the deal with Foxwell Energy, a Taiwanese utility company, LS Cable will supply the high-voltage submarine cables for an offshore wind project.

In the initial stage, the wind farm, located in waters off the west coast of Taiwan, will be completed by 2025 to generate up to 5.5 gigawatts of electricity, according to LS Cable.

By 2035, Taiwan aims to generate an additional 15 GW of electricity from the wind farm.

LS Cable expects to win more submarine cable orders this year valued at 2 trillion won.



