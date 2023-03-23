The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 March 23, 2023
SEOUL, March 23 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 3.50 3.50
1-M 3.51 3.51
2-M 3.53 3.53
3-M 3.55 3.55
6-M 3.62 3.62
12-M 3.62 3.61
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
Ateez realizes importance of direct interactions with fans during world tours
-
BTS' Jimin to pre-release track on his first solo album
-
U.S. B-1B strategic bomber returns to S. Korea as N.K. fires missile
-
(URGENT) N. Korean leader Kim Jong-un calls for completing readiness for nuclear attack against enemies: KCNA
-
Main opposition slams Korea-Japan summit as 'most humiliating' moment in diplomacy
Most Saved
-
Defense ministry sets out to normalize military intelligence-sharing deal with Japan
-
BTS' Jimin to pre-release track on his first solo album
-
Opposition party denounces Yoon-Kishida summit as 'shameful submission to Japan'
-
(LEAD) Political divide intensifies in S. Korea over Yoon-Kishida summit
-
U.S. B-1B strategic bomber returns to S. Korea as N.K. fires missile
-
N. Korea fires multiple cruise missiles toward East Sea: source
-
Ateez realizes importance of direct interactions with fans during world tours
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires multiple cruise missiles toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
SsangYong Motor reborn as KG Mobility after takeover
-
N. Korea warns against U.S. push for complete denuclearization