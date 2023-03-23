Korean bakery chain Paris Baguette opens 1st store in Canada

SEOUL, March 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korean food and beverage giant SPC Group on Thursday said its bakery chain Paris Baguette opened its first store in Canada.

The store, which was opened on the first floor of the Yonge Sheppard Centre in Toronto, will pave the way for Paris Baguette to expand its presence in North America, SPC said in a statement.

Canada marks the 10th country where Paris Baguette has opened an outlet. Seven more stores are slated to open across Canada, SPC said.

"Canada is a strategically important market in Paris Baguette's global business strategy, as it is geographically near the United States but also covers the pan-French community," an SPC official said.

Freshly baked breads, salads, sandwiches and the widely popular Strawberry Soft Cream Cake will be sold among other items at its first Canada location, it added.

The food and beverage giant has been aggressively expanding its bakery business in North America and Europe. It is scheduled to open four additional Paris Baguette stores in the U.S. this month, in line with its ambitions to increase the number of Paris Baguette outlets to over 1,000 by 2030 in the broader North America region.



Customers wait in line to enter the first Paris Baguette store in Canada on March 22, 2023, in this photo provided by SPC Group. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

