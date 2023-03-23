DP denounces Lee's indictment as attempt to dilute criticism of summit with Japan
SEOUL, March 23 (Yonhap) -- The floor leader of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) on Thursday denounced the prosecution's indictment of party leader, Lee Jae-myung, as an attempt to dilute criticism of last week's "humiliating" summit with Japan.
Rep. Park Hong-keun made the remark a day after Lee was indicted over development corruption and bribery charges arising from his term as mayor of Seongnam, south of Seoul, from 2010-2018. Lee has denied any wrongdoing, denouncing the investigation as political oppression.
Park said Lee's indictment is an attempt to dilute criticism at a time when public sentiment turned against the Yoon Suk Yeol administration due to its "humiliating diplomacy" toward Japan.
"Isn't it that the prosecution put forward the indictment card against the opposition leader as (Yoon's) disapproval rating again rose higher than the 60 percent mark?" Park said in a party meeting.
The DP has strongly denounced last week's summit between Yoon and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, accusing Yoon of making significant concessions, such as offering to compensate victims of Japan's wartime forced labor on South Korea's own, while getting little in return.
