3-yr prison term sought for ex-DP deputy secretary general over bribery charges
SEOUL, March 23 (Yonhap) -- Prosecutors demanded a three-year prison sentence for a former deputy secretary general of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) on Thursday on charges of receiving about 1 billion won (US$781,494) in bribes and illegal political funds from a businessman.
Lee Jung-geun, the former deputy secretary general, was charged with pocketing 940 million won from a businessperson, surnamed Park, between December 2019 and January last year in exchange for promises to lobby officials of the government and public institutions for business favors.
She was also accused of taking illegal political funds from Park in early 2020 while a parliamentary election was under way.
In a court hearing Thursday, prosecutors demanded the Seoul Central District Court sentence Lee to three years behind bars, along with an order to confiscate luxury goods she received from Park and a forfeiture of 980 million won.
In her final remarks to the court before the ruling, Lee argued she initially borrowed political funds from Park, but the businessman suddenly turned into a loan shark.
Park then demanded a large sum of money from her and spread malicious rumors before giving a false tip-off against her to the prosecution after she filed a lawsuit, Lee said.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Ateez realizes importance of direct interactions with fans during world tours
-
BTS' Jimin to pre-release track on his first solo album
-
U.S. B-1B strategic bomber returns to S. Korea as N.K. fires missile
-
(URGENT) N. Korean leader Kim Jong-un calls for completing readiness for nuclear attack against enemies: KCNA
-
Main opposition slams Korea-Japan summit as 'most humiliating' moment in diplomacy
-
Defense ministry sets out to normalize military intelligence-sharing deal with Japan
-
BTS' Jimin to pre-release track on his first solo album
-
Ateez realizes importance of direct interactions with fans during world tours
-
Opposition party denounces Yoon-Kishida summit as 'shameful submission to Japan'
-
(LEAD) Political divide intensifies in S. Korea over Yoon-Kishida summit
-
N. Korea fires multiple cruise missiles toward East Sea: source
-
Ateez realizes importance of direct interactions with fans during world tours
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires multiple cruise missiles toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
SsangYong Motor reborn as KG Mobility after takeover
-
N. Korea warns against U.S. push for complete denuclearization