BTS' Jimin to release 1st individual album

SEOUL, March 24 (Yonhap) -- Jimin of K-pop superstar BTS will drop his first official album as a solo artist Friday.

"Face," set for release at 1 p.m., consists of six tracks -- both Korean and English-language versions of the main single "Like Crazy," "Face-off," "Interlude: Dive," "Alone" and "Set Me Free Pt. 2," according to the band's agency, BigHit Music.

A number of talented musicians, such as Pdogg, Supreme Boi, GHSTLOOP, EVAN, BLVSH and Chris James, as well as team leader RM, participated in the album's production.

The upcoming album depicts Jimin facing himself and preparing for a new start as a soloist after the pandemic, the agency said. It added the lead track, "Like Crazy," is a synth-pop genre song combining intense synth and drum sounds with his mournful timbre.

On Wednesday, Jimin released an official teaser video of the song, which opens with a close-up of his eye before showing him sitting alone at a table in a kitchen with flickering lights. When the power is restored after a brief outage, the star is now in a dimly lit room, staring deep, straight into the camera.

A week ahead of the album's scheduled release, the dancer-vocalist prereleased "Set Me Free Pt. 2," a hip-hop number about his resolution to move forward freely, without being bound to such feelings as pain, sadness and hollowness.

The track claimed the No. 1 spot on the iTunes Top Songs charts in 110 countries, including Britain, Canada, Italy and Finland, the following day, according to the agency.



The 27-year-old is the fourth member of the group to make a solo debut after the septet announced its break to pursue solo projects last year. J-Hope, Jin and RM have so far dropped solo projects.

Debuting in 2013 as a member of the septet, Jimin has shown his unique colors through "Lie" and "Serendipity," two of his solo songs included on BTS' albums, as well as "With You," off the original soundtrack for the popular tvN drama "Our Blues," and his first self-written song, "Promise."

Most recently, he collaborated with BIGBANG vocalist Taeyang on "Vibe."

Jimin will appear on the popular NBC show "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" to talk about "Face" on Thursday (U.S. time) and hold the first live performance of the album's main track Friday.



