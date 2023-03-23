Constitutional Court rules against ban on rallies near parliamentary speaker's residence
SEOUL, March 23 (Yonhap) -- The Constitutional Court unanimously ruled Thursday a law banning rallies within 100 meters of the National Assembly speaker's residence does not conform to the Constitution.
The court's nine-member panel deemed a clause in the Assembly and Demonstration Act constitutes "an excessive restriction that exceeds the scope necessary to achieve the legislative purpose."
The court ordered the National Assembly to revise the law by May 31, 2024, to comply with the ruling.
The constitutional review was filed by the Seoul Western District Court after a person indicted for participating in a rally in front of the speaker's residence in 2019 argued that the ban violated the Constitution.
Article 11 of the act prohibits outdoor rallies within a 100-meter radius of the official residences of the president, parliamentary speaker, and chiefs of the Supreme Court and Constitutional Court.
The Constitutional Court already ruled in December against the ban on rallies near the presidential residence, saying it excessively restricts people's right to assembly.
The parliament has been given until the end of May 2024 to make the necessary amendments in accordance with the ruling.
(END)
