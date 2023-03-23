KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, March 23 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
KakaoBank 25,200 UP 200
SKBP 61,700 UP 100
KCC 216,500 DN 4,000
HD HYUNDAI 57,000 UP 100
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 798,000 DN 12,000
HDC-OP 11,120 DN 200
ILJIN HYSOLUS 28,900 DN 400
HL MANDO 44,950 DN 700
BGF Retail 179,300 UP 1,700
LOTTE CONF 104,200 DN 2,100
CheilWorldwide 19,210 DN 70
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 424,000 DN 1,500
KRAFTON 176,500 DN 700
Netmarble 64,400 DN 600
Doosan Bobcat 40,050 DN 650
Doosanfc 32,600 DN 1,000
Doosan Enerbility 16,130 DN 380
HYOSUNG TNC 441,500 UP 20,500
CUCKOO HOMESYS 26,600 DN 400
HyundaiEng&Const 35,850 DN 700
SKBS 70,100 DN 1,100
WooriFinancialGroup 11,180 DN 60
H.S.ENTERPRISE 8,180 DN 140
SKCHEM 71,800 DN 600
HANILCMT 11,440 DN 160
ORION 132,000 DN 1,500
HANWHA SYSTEMS 11,710 DN 170
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES98400 UP200
LS 72,000 DN 300
SAMSUNG CARD 30,200 UP 200
KT 30,050 DN 400
SAMSUNG LIFE 64,000 DN 1,100
LG Display 14,760 UP 200
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL20800 UP50
SK 163,300 DN 2,000
Hanon Systems 8,540 UP 10
SamsungEng 29,200 DN 250
PanOcean 5,570 DN 50
LG Uplus 10,960 DN 20
SAMSUNG C&T 108,500 DN 100
