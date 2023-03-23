SEOUL, March 23 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



KakaoBank 25,200 UP 200

SKBP 61,700 UP 100

KCC 216,500 DN 4,000

HD HYUNDAI 57,000 UP 100

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 798,000 DN 12,000

HDC-OP 11,120 DN 200

ILJIN HYSOLUS 28,900 DN 400

HL MANDO 44,950 DN 700

BGF Retail 179,300 UP 1,700

LOTTE CONF 104,200 DN 2,100

CheilWorldwide 19,210 DN 70

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 424,000 DN 1,500

KRAFTON 176,500 DN 700

Netmarble 64,400 DN 600

Doosan Bobcat 40,050 DN 650

Doosanfc 32,600 DN 1,000

Doosan Enerbility 16,130 DN 380

HYOSUNG TNC 441,500 UP 20,500

CUCKOO HOMESYS 26,600 DN 400

HyundaiEng&Const 35,850 DN 700

SKBS 70,100 DN 1,100

WooriFinancialGroup 11,180 DN 60

H.S.ENTERPRISE 8,180 DN 140

SKCHEM 71,800 DN 600

HANILCMT 11,440 DN 160

ORION 132,000 DN 1,500

HANWHA SYSTEMS 11,710 DN 170

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES98400 UP200

LS 72,000 DN 300

SAMSUNG CARD 30,200 UP 200

KT 30,050 DN 400

SAMSUNG LIFE 64,000 DN 1,100

LG Display 14,760 UP 200

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL20800 UP50

SK 163,300 DN 2,000

Hanon Systems 8,540 UP 10

SamsungEng 29,200 DN 250

PanOcean 5,570 DN 50

LG Uplus 10,960 DN 20

SAMSUNG C&T 108,500 DN 100

(MORE)