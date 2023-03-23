KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
KT&G 88,400 DN 600
LOTTE TOUR 13,620 UP 210
AmoreG 37,700 UP 1,200
HyundaiMtr 180,500 UP 200
Yuhan 50,700 DN 100
SLCORP 26,100 UP 100
KIA CORP. 78,400 DN 500
Youngpoong 546,000 UP 3,000
HITEJINRO 21,400 DN 400
DL 51,800 UP 900
CJ LOGISTICS 79,200 UP 600
DOOSAN 95,100 DN 4,600
HANKOOK & COMPANY 11,660 DN 110
SK hynix 88,500 UP 1,600
DL E&C 31,950 DN 50
SK ie technology 65,800 UP 1,400
K Car 12,060 DN 150
LG Energy Solution 575,000 UP 2,000
kakaopay 58,000 DN 1,600
F&F 131,100 DN 1,600
Hanssem 52,800 DN 200
SKSQUARE 37,650 UP 400
HYBE 188,400 DN 1,900
HtlShilla 78,900 UP 2,600
Hanmi Science 38,500 DN 550
MERITZ SECU 6,480 DN 130
Ottogi 443,500 UP 3,500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,480 DN 30
SKC 105,800 DN 2,300
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 746,000 UP 14,000
DongwonInd 50,000 DN 900
GC Corp 118,100 DN 600
KPIC 169,600 UP 4,800
GS Retail 27,600 UP 100
GS E&C 20,250 DN 450
CJ 101,100 UP 1,500
DongkukStlMill 11,760 DN 360
LX INT 27,850 DN 700
SamsungF&MIns 208,000 DN 1,000
Kogas 26,300 DN 250
(MORE)
-
Ateez realizes importance of direct interactions with fans during world tours
-
BTS' Jimin to pre-release track on his first solo album
-
U.S. B-1B strategic bomber returns to S. Korea as N.K. fires missile
-
(URGENT) N. Korean leader Kim Jong-un calls for completing readiness for nuclear attack against enemies: KCNA
-
Main opposition slams Korea-Japan summit as 'most humiliating' moment in diplomacy
-
Defense ministry sets out to normalize military intelligence-sharing deal with Japan
-
BTS' Jimin to pre-release track on his first solo album
-
Ateez realizes importance of direct interactions with fans during world tours
-
Opposition party denounces Yoon-Kishida summit as 'shameful submission to Japan'
-
(LEAD) Political divide intensifies in S. Korea over Yoon-Kishida summit
-
N. Korea fires multiple cruise missiles toward East Sea: source
-
Ateez realizes importance of direct interactions with fans during world tours
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires multiple cruise missiles toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
SsangYong Motor reborn as KG Mobility after takeover
-
N. Korea warns against U.S. push for complete denuclearization