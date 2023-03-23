KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
HANALL BIOPHARMA 17,650 UP 330
DB HiTek 47,400 DN 550
DWS 43,350 UP 400
Hanwha 24,950 DN 350
Daesang 18,780 DN 150
SKNetworks 4,100 DN 70
TaihanElecWire 1,431 DN 4
Hyundai M&F INS 34,150 DN 100
ORION Holdings 16,270 DN 30
Hyosung 65,300 DN 300
Nongshim 357,000 UP 4,000
LOTTE 28,300 DN 350
SGBC 50,500 DN 600
Daewoong 14,430 DN 320
SSANGYONGCNE 5,810 UP 10
TaekwangInd 711,000 DN 7,000
KAL 22,750 UP 50
HYUNDAI STEEL 33,900 UP 600
Boryung 8,090 DN 230
POSCO CHEMICAL 260,500 UP 5,500
LOTTE Fine Chem 55,400 UP 200
LG Corp. 83,800 0
Shinsegae 210,000 UP 500
DB INSURANCE 72,900 UP 500
GCH Corp 15,010 DN 80
LotteChilsung 154,700 DN 1,500
SamsungElec 62,300 UP 1,200
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,250 0
NHIS 8,700 UP 30
POSCO Holdings 329,000 DN 1,000
IS DONGSEO 41,400 UP 150
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 181,500 UP 5,300
KumhoPetrochem 143,300 UP 700
HMM 20,150 DN 150
S-Oil 76,500 0
HYUNDAI WIA 54,200 DN 400
LG Innotek 250,000 DN 2,500
Mobis 217,500 UP 1,500
SAMSUNG SDS 119,500 DN 500
KOREA AEROSPACE 43,900 UP 450
(MORE)
-
Ateez realizes importance of direct interactions with fans during world tours
-
BTS' Jimin to pre-release track on his first solo album
-
U.S. B-1B strategic bomber returns to S. Korea as N.K. fires missile
-
(URGENT) N. Korean leader Kim Jong-un calls for completing readiness for nuclear attack against enemies: KCNA
-
Main opposition slams Korea-Japan summit as 'most humiliating' moment in diplomacy
-
Defense ministry sets out to normalize military intelligence-sharing deal with Japan
-
-
-
Opposition party denounces Yoon-Kishida summit as 'shameful submission to Japan'
-
(LEAD) Political divide intensifies in S. Korea over Yoon-Kishida summit
-
N. Korea fires multiple cruise missiles toward East Sea: source
-
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires multiple cruise missiles toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
SsangYong Motor reborn as KG Mobility after takeover
-
N. Korea warns against U.S. push for complete denuclearization