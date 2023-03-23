KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KorZinc 540,000 UP 4,000
SamsungHvyInd 4,940 DN 50
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 41,600 0
HyundaiMipoDock 67,000 DN 800
MS IND 19,280 UP 350
Celltrion 154,500 DN 1,600
TKG Huchems 18,820 DN 10
JB Financial Group 8,760 0
GS 39,300 DN 100
DAEWOONG PHARM 105,300 DN 700
HYUNDAI ROTEM 25,000 UP 50
HYUNDAIDEPTST 52,800 UP 100
KIH 54,500 UP 400
LGELECTRONICS 111,800 DN 2,400
HANJINKAL 43,250 DN 100
BNK Financial Group 6,300 UP 50
emart 106,000 DN 700
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY329 50 DN350
CHONGKUNDANG 77,900 DN 900
KOLMAR KOREA 38,600 UP 150
DoubleUGames 41,150 DN 250
PIAM 37,500 DN 1,300
POONGSAN 36,650 UP 550
KBFinancialGroup 48,950 DN 200
Hansae 15,160 DN 200
Youngone Corp 44,950 UP 150
CSWIND 69,700 DN 1,400
GKL 19,500 UP 380
KOLON IND 41,500 DN 650
HanmiPharm 258,500 UP 500
SD Biosensor 21,150 DN 450
Meritz Financial 40,650 DN 850
LIG Nex1 67,700 DN 100
Fila Holdings 35,800 DN 400
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 156,100 DN 500
HANAFINANCIALGR 41,950 UP 400
HANWHA LIFE 2,480 DN 35
AMOREPACIFIC 130,000 UP 3,000
FOOSUNG 13,400 UP 590
SK Innovation 159,200 DN 1,600
(END)
Ateez realizes importance of direct interactions with fans during world tours
BTS' Jimin to pre-release track on his first solo album
U.S. B-1B strategic bomber returns to S. Korea as N.K. fires missile
(URGENT) N. Korean leader Kim Jong-un calls for completing readiness for nuclear attack against enemies: KCNA
Main opposition slams Korea-Japan summit as 'most humiliating' moment in diplomacy
Defense ministry sets out to normalize military intelligence-sharing deal with Japan
Opposition party denounces Yoon-Kishida summit as 'shameful submission to Japan'
(LEAD) Political divide intensifies in S. Korea over Yoon-Kishida summit
N. Korea fires multiple cruise missiles toward East Sea: source
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires multiple cruise missiles toward East Sea: S. Korean military
SsangYong Motor reborn as KG Mobility after takeover
N. Korea warns against U.S. push for complete denuclearization