Captain Sonny looking to keep leading by example

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, March 23 (Yonhap) -- Staying on as captain of the South Korean men's national football team under a new head coach, Son Heung-min said Thursday he will keep trying to lead by example.

"Rather than any words, I'd like to lead my team with my actions and set a good example," Son said at a press conference at Munsu Football Stadium in the southeastern city of Ulsan, the site of South Korea's friendly against Colombia on Friday night.



Son Heung-min, captain of the South Korean men's national football team, speaks at a press conference at Munsu Football Stadium in Ulsan, about 305 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on March 23, 2023, the eve of South Korea's friendly match against Colombia, in this photo provided by the Korea Football Association. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

"And I hope the players will take note of what I do and follow my lead," Son added.

The Tottenham Hotspur talisman served as captain under the previous head coach, Paulo Bento, for most of his four-year tenure. The new coach, Jurgen Klinsmann, has decided to retain Son as his captain, a no-brainer choice, considering Son's stature and well-known leadership skills.

Son said his main role as captain is to make his teammates better.



"It's important for me to create situations where they can thrive and also to put their minds at ease," the 30-year-old said. "In particular, some of the younger players may have a hard time fitting in. I will try to keep things loose and put them in a position to succeed."

In addition to being Klinsmann's South Korea coaching debut, the Colombia match will also be South Korea's first since their run to the round of 16 at the FIFA World Cup in December. Of the 25 players on this roster, 23 were on the World Cup squad.

Son said Friday's match will be an opportunity for the team to thank their fans for support during the big tournament.

"Our realistic objective was to reach the last 16, and I think we had a successful World Cup," Son said. "But because the tournament ended in winter, we had to go back to our clubs and didn't have a chance to thank our fans. I think we should be able to do that by playing an entertaining match in front of them."

Son said familiarity among the current group of players will be particularly helpful against Colombia, since they have intimate knowledge of each other's playing styles and tendencies.

"We have to play the way we like to play and have fun on the pitch, in order to give our fans something to cheer about," Son added. "The most important thing is to have a smile on our face when we play. It will naturally lead to goals and victories. And we can keep building on that momentum."



Son Heung-min (C), captain of the South Korean men's national football team, takes part in a training session at the National Football Center in Paju, 30 kilometers northwest of Seoul, on March 22, 2023. (Yonhap)

