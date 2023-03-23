S. Korean Bond Yields on March 23, 2023
All News 16:47 March 23, 2023
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.290 3.292 -0.2
2-year TB 3.290 3.370 -8.0
3-year TB 3.206 3.284 -7.8
10-year TB 3.266 3.287 -2.1
2-year MSB 3.315 3.362 -4.7
3-year CB (AA-) 3.970 4.014 -4.4
91-day CD 3.620 3.620 0.0
