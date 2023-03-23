PM meets with speaker of Czech Parliament's lower house
SEOUL, March 23 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo met with the visiting speaker of the Czech Parliament's lower house Thursday and they exchanged opinions on bilateral ties, Han's office said.
Marketa Pekarova Adamova, the speaker of the Czech lower house of parliament, told Han that the Czech Republic expects to bolster cooperation with South Korea in the fields of energy and public health.
Han asked Pekarova Adamova to help South Korean firms join a project to build new nuclear power plants in the eastern European country.
Also, Han asked Pekarova Adamova to support South Korea's bid to bring the 2030 World Expo to the port city of Busan, 325 kilometers southeast of Seoul, the office said.
