Zebra escapes from Seoul zoo
All News 17:36 March 23, 2023
SEOUL, March 23 (Yonhap) -- A zebra escaped from a Seoul zoo Thursday, and the authorities were carrying out an operation to capture it alive.
The zebra reportedly broke free from Seoul Children's Grand Park's zoo in eastern Seoul around 2:50 p.m. and was roaming around the nearby residential area, zoo officials said.
The zebra born in 2021 in the same zoo broke the wooden deck installed around its pen, they added.
Police, fire officials and zoo officials were trying to capture the zebra after setting up a safety fence.
ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)
