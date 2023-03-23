Colombia coach, midfielder bracing for tough test against 'world-class' S. Korea

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, March 23 (Yonhap) -- Colombia head coach Nestor Lorenzo said Thursday the upcoming men's football friendly against "world-class" South Korea will present a tough challenge for his rebuilding team.

Colombia will visit South Korea at Munsu Football Stadium in the southeastern city of Ulsan at 8 p.m. Friday. It's the eighth meeting between the two, with South Korea having had four wins, two draws and one loss so far.

Lorenzo, the Argentine tactician who took over Colombia in July last year, said the South Korea match will be "extremely important" for his side ahead of the World Cup qualifying campaign.



Nestor Lorenzo, head coach of the Colombian men's national football team, speaks at a press conference at Munsu Football Stadium in Ulsan, about 305 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on March 23, 2023, the eve of a friendly against South Korea. (Yonhap)

"We're going through a rebuild now, and unlike typical training camps, we called up a few young players based in our domestic league," Lorenzo said at his prematch press conference. "I expect the match to be a good opportunity for me to evaluate these young players."

Lorenzo singled out South Korean captain Son Heung-min as a player to watch and added, "I know South Korea have a lot of other great players."

"They had good results at the World Cup, and I consider them a world-class team," Lorenzo said, referring to South Korea's trip to the round of 16 in Qatar last year. Colombia didn't qualify for the tournament. "Their midfielders in particular are great at transition, and we have to be well-prepared. We also have talented players, like Mateus Uribe, and I expect a tight battle."



Colombian midfielder Mateus Uribe speaks at a press conference at Munsu Football Stadium in Ulsan, about 305 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on March 23, 2023, the eve of a friendly against South Korea. (Yonhap)

Uribe, accompanying Lorenzo to the press conference, reeled off names of Europe-based South Korean midfielders, such as Lee Kang-in of RCD Mallorca, Lee Jae-sung of Mainz 05 and Hwang In-beom of Olympiacos FC. He said the key for Colombia will be to keep the trio from possessing the ball and dictating the match.

"I think South Korean players are skilled at many different aspects, and they're physically strong," said Uribe, who played in the two countries' previous match in March 2019, a 2-1 South Korea victory. "But we are not going to be pushed around. We're capable of winning the possession battle, and we're a confident bunch right now. I think there's so much to gain from this match, because South Korea are such a great team."



Nestor Lorenzo (L), head coach of the Colombian men's national football team, and midfielder Mateus Uribe attend a press conference at Munsu Football Stadium in Ulsan, about 305 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on March 23, 2023, the eve of a friendly against South Korea. (Yonhap)

