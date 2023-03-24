Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, March 24 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 24.
Korean-language dailies
-- Laws to reduce prosecution's investigative powers 'valid' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Pres. Yoon expected to veto bill requiring gov't purchase of excess rice (Kookmin Daily)
-- Main opposition pushes ahead with rise purchase bill; Yoon likely to veto it (Donga Ilbo)
-- Constitutional Court upholds prosecution reform act despite procedural flaws (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Constitutional Court says prosecution reform legislation has procedural flaws but still valid (Segye Times)
-- Constitutional Court overlooks DP's cheating to railroad prosecution bill (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Main opposition DP railroads rice purchase bill (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Constitutional Court rules prosecution reform act doesn't violate prosecutors' constitutional rights (Hankyoreh)
-- Court rules prosecution reform acts are valid (Hankook Ilbo)
-- 86 pct of companies vulnerable to attacks by activist hedge funds (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Ruling party set to break monopoly of two umbrella labor unions at gov't committee (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Court upholds prosecution reform laws (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Constitutional Court upholds prosecution reform bill, but admits procedural lapses (Korea Herald)
-- Korea-U.S. interest rate gap expands to record high (Korea Times)
