Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 07:03 March 24, 2023

SEOUL, March 24 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 24.

Korean-language dailies
-- Laws to reduce prosecution's investigative powers 'valid' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Pres. Yoon expected to veto bill requiring gov't purchase of excess rice (Kookmin Daily)
-- Main opposition pushes ahead with rise purchase bill; Yoon likely to veto it (Donga Ilbo)
-- Constitutional Court upholds prosecution reform act despite procedural flaws (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Constitutional Court says prosecution reform legislation has procedural flaws but still valid (Segye Times)
-- Constitutional Court overlooks DP's cheating to railroad prosecution bill (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Main opposition DP railroads rice purchase bill (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Constitutional Court rules prosecution reform act doesn't violate prosecutors' constitutional rights (Hankyoreh)
-- Court rules prosecution reform acts are valid (Hankook Ilbo)
-- 86 pct of companies vulnerable to attacks by activist hedge funds (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Ruling party set to break monopoly of two umbrella labor unions at gov't committee (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Court upholds prosecution reform laws (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Constitutional Court upholds prosecution reform bill, but admits procedural lapses (Korea Herald)
-- Korea-U.S. interest rate gap expands to record high (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!