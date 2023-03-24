Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

All News 09:04 March 24, 2023

SEOUL, March 24 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 18/05 Sunny 20

Incheon 13/04 Sunny 20

Suwon 17/03 Sunny 20

Cheongju 18/05 Sunny 20

Daejeon 18/04 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 18/03 Sunny 20

Gangneung 12/08 Cloudy 40

Jeonju 17/05 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 16/07 Cloudy 30

Jeju 13/09 Rain 70

Daegu 16/10 Cloudy 30

Busan 16/13 Cloudy 30

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!