Friday's weather forecast
All News 09:04 March 24, 2023
SEOUL, March 24 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 18/05 Sunny 20
Incheon 13/04 Sunny 20
Suwon 17/03 Sunny 20
Cheongju 18/05 Sunny 20
Daejeon 18/04 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 18/03 Sunny 20
Gangneung 12/08 Cloudy 40
Jeonju 17/05 Cloudy 30
Gwangju 16/07 Cloudy 30
Jeju 13/09 Rain 70
Daegu 16/10 Cloudy 30
Busan 16/13 Cloudy 30
(END)
