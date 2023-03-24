BOK to move back into renovated headquarters in central Seoul from late March

SEOUL, March 24 (Yonhap) -- The Bank of Korea (BOK) said Friday that it will move back into its headquarters in central Seoul from late this month as over three-year remodeling and reconstruction work has been completed.

The remodeling of the BOK's main building and reconstruction of its main annex building have been under way since the second half of 2019. During the period, the BOK temporarily moved most of its offices into a nearby Samsung Life Insurance building, with an office in charge of issuing notes relocated in Gangnam, southern Seoul.

The BOK's return to the newly reconstructed headquarters will start from late March and be completed before the end of April, the central bank said in a press release. The schedule for the return of the Gangnam office will be later determined.

The BOK said that it will do its best to minimize inconvenience to financial institutions and other customers during the process. In a related move, it plans to relocate offices handling services to customers such as foreign exchange transactions on public holidays.

